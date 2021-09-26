Pleasanton calendar: What's coming up
(PLEASANTON, TX) Pleasanton is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pleasanton:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 91 Eagle Creek Ranch Blvd, Floresville, TX
Respirator Fit Testing - Your Safety Department The purpose of a fit test is to ensure that the respirator forms an adequate seal with the respirator user's face to provide the intended...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 14431 Rockhouse Rd, Elmendorf, TX 78112
It's a beautiful time of year to buy a new home!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: One University Way, San Antonio, TX 78224
2nd Annual Tour de las Chingonas - San Antonio's Women's Only Bike Ride in San Antonio
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 7400 Barlite Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78224
The Birthplace at Texas Vista Medical Center invites you to a FREE Community Baby Shower. Joins us for fun activities, games and prizes.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 2066 County Road 405, Floresville, TX 78114
Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!
