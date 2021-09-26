Alexander events coming soon
(ALEXANDER, AR) Live events are lining up on the Alexander calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexander:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 10 Rusty Tractor Lane, Little Rock, AR 72210
Enjoy dinner, cocktails, and a silent auction as models wearing the latest fashions walk CARE dogs down the runway.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Little Rock, AR 72002
Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Event, Elizabeth, CT 72022
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1800 Smithers Dr, Benton, AR
Teens- Ages 13-18 Join us at the Benton Library every Monday for an hour of fun! We will play games like Werewolf, Apples to Apples and maybe even Code Names! It's a live and in person program, so...
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Morristown, NJ 72022
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
