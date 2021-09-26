Alexander events coming soon

(ALEXANDER, AR) Live events are lining up on the Alexander calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexander:

Paws on the Runway 2021: Dogchella Little Rock, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 Rusty Tractor Lane, Little Rock, AR 72210

Enjoy dinner, cocktails, and a silent auction as models wearing the latest fashions walk CARE dogs down the runway.

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Little Rock Alexander, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Little Rock, AR 72002

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Elizabeth Bryant, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Elizabeth, CT 72022

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Teen Game Day Benton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1800 Smithers Dr, Benton, AR

Teens- Ages 13-18 Join us at the Benton Library every Monday for an hour of fun! We will play games like Werewolf, Apples to Apples and maybe even Code Names! It's a live and in person program, so...

Love Your Relationship Again - Painlessly - Morristown Bryant, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Morristown, NJ 72022

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.