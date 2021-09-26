CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander, AR

Alexander events coming soon

Alexander Today
Alexander Today
 5 days ago

(ALEXANDER, AR) Live events are lining up on the Alexander calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexander:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpUwx_0c8ckyk800

Paws on the Runway 2021: Dogchella

Little Rock, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 Rusty Tractor Lane, Little Rock, AR 72210

Enjoy dinner, cocktails, and a silent auction as models wearing the latest fashions walk CARE dogs down the runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOKAM_0c8ckyk800

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Little Rock

Alexander, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Little Rock, AR 72002

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfvdA_0c8ckyk800

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Elizabeth

Bryant, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Elizabeth, CT 72022

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Jw77_0c8ckyk800

Teen Game Day

Benton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1800 Smithers Dr, Benton, AR

Teens- Ages 13-18 Join us at the Benton Library every Monday for an hour of fun! We will play games like Werewolf, Apples to Apples and maybe even Code Names! It's a live and in person program, so...

Love Your Relationship Again - Painlessly - Morristown

Bryant, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Morristown, NJ 72022

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Alexander Today

Alexander Today

Alexander, AR
With Alexander Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

