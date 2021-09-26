CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NH

Claremont events coming soon

Claremont Bulletin
Claremont Bulletin
 5 days ago

(CLAREMONT, NH) Live events are lining up on the Claremont calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Claremont:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcaW3_0c8ckxrP00

Vermont 50

Windsor, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

The Vermont 50 is an annual race held during the last weekend of September at beautiful Mount Ascutney located in West Windsor, Vermont.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43U6B8_0c8ckxrP00

Open House for 95 Elm Street Newport NH 03773

Newport, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Where Could You Find A Comparable House To This Incredible Historical Fairbanks Home Overlooking A Perfect View Of Newport? This Fantastic Home Has Been Modernized Where It Counts And Yet Still...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zhdvs_0c8ckxrP00

Support NH Food Bank at Runnings

Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 403 Washington St, Claremont, NH

The NH Food Bank will be at Runnings in Claremont, NH, with a truckload of food to distribute to families and individuals in need in Sullivan County. This is a drive-through event with all food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iWDlS_0c8ckxrP00

When Objects Talk Back: A look into Haunted Objects and Paranormal Research

Springfield, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 River St, Springfield, VT 05156

As Cody & Satori’s names became more known to the public through social media and television, their haunted collection began to expand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0hs4_0c8ckxrP00

Painting the Vibrant Fall Colors in Watercolor

Springfield, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 68 Main St., Springfield, Springfield, VT 05156

Paint with Rob O'Brien to capture vibrant fall colors with watercolor. All abilities welcome.

