Claremont events coming soon
(CLAREMONT, NH) Live events are lining up on the Claremont calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Claremont:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
The Vermont 50 is an annual race held during the last weekend of September at beautiful Mount Ascutney located in West Windsor, Vermont.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Where Could You Find A Comparable House To This Incredible Historical Fairbanks Home Overlooking A Perfect View Of Newport? This Fantastic Home Has Been Modernized Where It Counts And Yet Still...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 403 Washington St, Claremont, NH
The NH Food Bank will be at Runnings in Claremont, NH, with a truckload of food to distribute to families and individuals in need in Sullivan County. This is a drive-through event with all food...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 100 River St, Springfield, VT 05156
As Cody & Satori’s names became more known to the public through social media and television, their haunted collection began to expand.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 68 Main St., Springfield, Springfield, VT 05156
Paint with Rob O'Brien to capture vibrant fall colors with watercolor. All abilities welcome.
Comments / 0