Claremont events coming soon

(CLAREMONT, NH) Live events are lining up on the Claremont calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Claremont:

Vermont 50 Windsor, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

The Vermont 50 is an annual race held during the last weekend of September at beautiful Mount Ascutney located in West Windsor, Vermont.

Open House for 95 Elm Street Newport NH 03773 Newport, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Where Could You Find A Comparable House To This Incredible Historical Fairbanks Home Overlooking A Perfect View Of Newport? This Fantastic Home Has Been Modernized Where It Counts And Yet Still...

Support NH Food Bank at Runnings Claremont, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 403 Washington St, Claremont, NH

The NH Food Bank will be at Runnings in Claremont, NH, with a truckload of food to distribute to families and individuals in need in Sullivan County. This is a drive-through event with all food...

When Objects Talk Back: A look into Haunted Objects and Paranormal Research Springfield, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 River St, Springfield, VT 05156

As Cody & Satori’s names became more known to the public through social media and television, their haunted collection began to expand.

Painting the Vibrant Fall Colors in Watercolor Springfield, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 68 Main St., Springfield, Springfield, VT 05156

Paint with Rob O'Brien to capture vibrant fall colors with watercolor. All abilities welcome.