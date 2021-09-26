CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk City, OK

What’s up Elk City: Local events calendar

Elk City Digest
Elk City Digest
 5 days ago

(ELK CITY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Elk City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWqOZ_0c8ckwyg00

Burns Flat Elementary

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Wednesday, September 29 1:00—2:30 PM Burns Flat Dill City Grade School WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwKjN_0c8ckwyg00

NEXT LEVEL SHOW PIG CAMP | December 4th & 5th | Elk City, Oklahoma

Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK 73648

Next Level Livestock Camps provide hands on training to youth livestock exhibitors that focus on showmanship, feeding and care.

Learn More

Taloga School

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, September 28 10:00—11:25 AM Taloga Public Schools WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Learn More

Putnam Senior Center

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, September 28 9:00—9:30 AM Putnam Senior Center WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeAzp_0c8ckwyg00

$25 Patient Drive- Stoney Lane- Hobart ,ok

Hobart, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 South Broadway Avenue, Hobart, OK 73651

Chronic Docs will be hosting a face to face patient drive for new, renewals and pediatric.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hobart, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Elk City, OK
Government
City
Elk City, OK
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Senior Center
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elk City Digest

Elk City Digest

Elk City, OK
48
Followers
234
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elk City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy