What’s up Elk City: Local events calendar

(ELK CITY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Elk City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elk City:

Burns Flat Elementary Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Wednesday, September 29 1:00—2:30 PM Burns Flat Dill City Grade School WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

NEXT LEVEL SHOW PIG CAMP | December 4th & 5th | Elk City, Oklahoma Elk City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 1016 Airport Industrial, Elk City, OK 73648

Next Level Livestock Camps provide hands on training to youth livestock exhibitors that focus on showmanship, feeding and care.

Taloga School Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, September 28 10:00—11:25 AM Taloga Public Schools WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Putnam Senior Center Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, September 28 9:00—9:30 AM Putnam Senior Center WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 South Broadway Avenue, Hobart, OK 73651

Chronic Docs will be hosting a face to face patient drive for new, renewals and pediatric.