CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland News Watch

Oakland events coming up

Oakland News Watch
Oakland News Watch
 5 days ago

(OAKLAND, MD) Oakland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vipPj_0c8ckv5x00

Flea Market

Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: S 1st St, Oakland, MD

Join the Flea Market this 25 July 2021 from 08:00 AM – 01:00 PM at Mountain Fresh Pavilion. The market is held every last Sunday of each month until September. For interested vendors, please get...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrTof_0c8ckv5x00

Smart529 College Savings Lunch & Learn

Keyser, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 65 S Mineral St, Keyser, WV

If you are saving for your children's or grandchildren's college fund, this lunch & learn is for you! Jorn Otte is an expert in the field and will give you tips and advice to save you the most money.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46phMU_0c8ckv5x00

Autumn Dinner at Hideaway Co.

Accident, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1202 Harmon Road, Accident, MD 21520

Autumn inspired prix fixe menu to include appetizers, first course, entree choice, dessert by Chef Kevin Hunninen.

Learn More

Mountain Fresh Farmers Market

Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: S 1st St, Oakland, MD

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 31, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 10 am - 1 pmLocation: Off 2nd Street at Town Park Lane

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1Q0U_0c8ckv5x00

End-of-Season Celebration Weekend

Accident, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1202 Harmon Road, Accident, MD 21520

Our finale weekend events! Sunset dinner menus will include appetizers, first course, entrée choice, and dessert by Chef Kevin Hunninen.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Market#Live Events#Dessert#Md Join#Accident#Md 21520 Autumn#Md Season
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oakland News Watch

Oakland News Watch

Oakland, MD
61
Followers
231
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy