Oakland events coming up

(OAKLAND, MD) Oakland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakland:

Flea Market Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: S 1st St, Oakland, MD

Join the Flea Market this 25 July 2021 from 08:00 AM – 01:00 PM at Mountain Fresh Pavilion. The market is held every last Sunday of each month until September. For interested vendors, please get...

Smart529 College Savings Lunch & Learn Keyser, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 65 S Mineral St, Keyser, WV

If you are saving for your children's or grandchildren's college fund, this lunch & learn is for you! Jorn Otte is an expert in the field and will give you tips and advice to save you the most money.

Autumn Dinner at Hideaway Co. Accident, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1202 Harmon Road, Accident, MD 21520

Autumn inspired prix fixe menu to include appetizers, first course, entree choice, dessert by Chef Kevin Hunninen.

Mountain Fresh Farmers Market Oakland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: S 1st St, Oakland, MD

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 31, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 10 am - 1 pmLocation: Off 2nd Street at Town Park Lane

End-of-Season Celebration Weekend Accident, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1202 Harmon Road, Accident, MD 21520

Our finale weekend events! Sunset dinner menus will include appetizers, first course, entrée choice, and dessert by Chef Kevin Hunninen.