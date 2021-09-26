CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee calendar: Coming events

Kewanee News Alert
Kewanee News Alert
 5 days ago

(KEWANEE, IL) Kewanee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kewanee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xp3E_0c8ckuDE00

HOWARD HR10 Upcoming Auctions In Illinois

Wyanet, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 401 W E Main St, Wyanet, IL

HOWARD HR10 Upcoming Auctions In Illinois. Sort by manufacturer, model, year, price, location, and more. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nqjoq_0c8ckuDE00

CONFEDERATE RAILROAD

Sheffield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 8811 US HIGHWAY 6, Langley, IL 61361

Confederate Railroad at the Psycho Silo Saloon October 8,2021 Opening Act- The Wolf and The Gypsy Band!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hi4Nd_0c8ckuDE00

It is Jordbruksdagarna Time Again in Bishop Hill!

Bishop Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) will take place Saturday September 25 and Sunday September 26, 2021. As always, there will be a variety of traditional...

Learn More

Wyanet, Illinois, USA 61379

Wyanet, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 401 W E Main St, Wyanet, IL

Machine Location: Fulton, Illinois, USA 61252 ROPS : Open Serial Number : RSF00318 Condition : Used Stock Number : 50 *ASV RC 85 Posi-Track R-series skid steer, #RSF00318, shows 1594 hrs, 18”...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ajOG_0c8ckuDE00

Dueling Pianos at The Stables

Kewanee, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2350 U.S. 34, Kewanee, IL 61443

The Stables will be hosting Dueling Pianos Felix and Fingers Tuesday September 28th.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Wyanet, IL
Kewanee, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Kewanee, IL
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yord Brooks Dah Ga Na#Il Machine Location#Asv Rc 85 Posi Track
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kewanee News Alert

Kewanee News Alert

Kewanee, IL
71
Followers
237
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kewanee News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy