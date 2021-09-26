Kewanee calendar: Coming events
(KEWANEE, IL) Kewanee is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kewanee:
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Address: 401 W E Main St, Wyanet, IL
HOWARD HR10 Upcoming Auctions In Illinois. Sort by manufacturer, model, year, price, location, and more. Page 1 of 1.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 8811 US HIGHWAY 6, Langley, IL 61361
Confederate Railroad at the Psycho Silo Saloon October 8,2021 Opening Act- The Wolf and The Gypsy Band!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
century harvest festival Jordbruksdagarna (pronounced yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na) will take place Saturday September 25 and Sunday September 26, 2021. As always, there will be a variety of traditional...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Address: 401 W E Main St, Wyanet, IL
Machine Location: Fulton, Illinois, USA 61252 ROPS : Open Serial Number : RSF00318 Condition : Used Stock Number : 50 *ASV RC 85 Posi-Track R-series skid steer, #RSF00318, shows 1594 hrs, 18”...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 2350 U.S. 34, Kewanee, IL 61443
The Stables will be hosting Dueling Pianos Felix and Fingers Tuesday September 28th.
Comments / 0