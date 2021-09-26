CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Maysville calendar: What's coming up

 5 days ago

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Maysville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maysville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywYcg_0c8cktKV00

Brown County Fair

Georgetown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 325 W State St, Georgetown, OH

Since 1852, features fun for the entire family including children's activities, entertainment, music, rides, commercial vendors selling their wares, a wide variety of food and attractions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsX79_0c8cktKV00

Civil War Historical Weekend — Civil War Augusta

Augusta, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Spend a Relaxing & Enjoyable Day with us in Augusta, Kentucky "Augusta Civil War Historical Weekend" Sept 25th & 26th 2021 Enjoy the weekend of civil war demonstrations, walking tour, cannon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAOHf_0c8cktKV00

Kentucky Welding Institute Tour

Flemingsburg, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 1828 Maysville Road, Flemingsburg, KY 41041

We are excited you are planning to visit us here at KWI! During your visit, you will have the oppurtunity to experience a(n): Walking tour of our facilities General Financial Aid Information Admissions presentation  During the walking tour, you will see our academic buildings and our welding shop. Please dress accordingly with long pants and closed toe shoes. We will provide safety glasses.  If you have any questions concerning your visit, please feel free to contact our office phone at 606-84

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vA3zD_0c8cktKV00

Mastering Pistol Fundementals

West Union, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Mastering Pistol Fundementals Hosted By Tactical Defense Institute. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at West Union., Asked for by our students, all shooting and no...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CI5GH_0c8cktKV00

Fall Harvest Farm To Table Experience

Augusta, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 67 Lockmier Road, Augusta, KY 41002

The best of what Bracken has to offer! Five course meal featuring products from local farms, local wines, and live local music.

