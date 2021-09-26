CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

Events on the Camdenton calendar

 5 days ago

(CAMDENTON, MO) Camdenton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camdenton:

That's 70s Softball Tourney - Fastpitch & Baseball

Macks Creek, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 480 Kissick Way, Macks Creek, MO

Baseball: Saturday Only Softball: Saturday & Sunday (USSSA) Both: $300 – 3GG

Dark Water Acoustic

Sunrise Beach, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Dark Water Acoustic Hosted By Papa Chubbys Food & Booze On lake of the Ozarks Mile Marker 26. Event starts at Sun Sep 26 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Sunrise Beach., Rock Hits From Motown...

pyrosonic live @ Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill

Osage Beach, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

We will be firing up the stage from 7-11p with some of your favorite hits from the 70s until now. Come hang out and have some great food, drinks, and live entertainment… You may also like the...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Osage Beach, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 989 State Hwy 42, Osage Beach, MO

This will be our 6th GriefShare cycle at Riverview Baptist Church. We have seen God work in wonderful ways in previous cycles. We are so grateful for the GriefShare program and look forward to...

MONKS 74th Annual Convention

Osage Beach, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 5142 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, MO

MISSOURI NORTH-KANSAS MOOSE ASSOCIATION 74TH ANNUAL CONVENTION SEPTEMBER 23-26, 2021 HEART OF THE COMMUNITY PROJECT- DOGWOOD ANIMAL SHELTER – OSAGE BEACH, MO THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23 9:30 AM—Lodge...

