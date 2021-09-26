Covington calendar: Events coming up

(COVINGTON, VA) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covington:

White Sulphur Springs Farmer Market White Sulphur Springs, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

This event listing provided for the White Sulphur Springs community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear...

Revival - Let me tell you about my Jesus! Covington, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 231 E Fudge St, Covington, VA

Join us for revival at the First Christian Church Family Life Center, Sept 24-26, 7 pm nightly. Guest singers every night. Bring a friend to share the news of Jesus with!

Dyke Wood of Roanoke VA Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 439 E Ridgeway St, Clifton Forge, VA

A Painter of Color and Vibrancy, Wood is a retired railway conductor with an interest in art that began years ago. He began painting seriously after he retired in 2018. Wood’s works are bold...

Beginner Pottery Class for Adults Clifton Forge, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Address: 518 Church St, Clifton Forge, VA

Beginner Pottery Class on Mondays and Thursdays starting September 27, 2021 at Clifton Forge School of the Arts. Class times are from 6:15 pm -8:15 pm. Contact CFSOTA.org Also check out other...

Heal Yourself Workshop - Directing Energy Within Hot Springs, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 7696 Sam Snead Highway, Hot Springs, VA 24445

Allow Source to guide to healing your physical body - a trance channeled IN PERSON workshop