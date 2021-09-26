Winnsboro calendar: What's coming up

(WINNSBORO, LA) Winnsboro is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winnsboro:

Tommy Jaxson Band Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Tommy Jaxson Band at 371 Desiard Plaza Dr, Monroe, LA 71203-4960, United States on Sat Sep 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Tails at Twilight - Zombie Apawcalypse Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71209

The River Cities Humane Society for Cats presents its 7th Annual Tails at Twilight

Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana-monroe Warhawks Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Monroe, LA

Stingy Troy defense allowing the fewest points in Sun Belt

*In Studio* Poppin Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1818 Tower Dr, Monroe, LA

We want to assure you we are taking all necessary steps to clean and and sanitize our studio between events. If you are not feeling well, please consider waiting to book a seat until you have...