Harrisonville, MO

Harrisonville events coming up

 5 days ago

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) Harrisonville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Harrisonville area:

Pleasant Hill Missouri Estate Auction

Pleasant Hill, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

{ "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "Event", "name": "Pleasant Hill Missouri Estate Auction", "startDate": "2021-09-13", "endDate": "", "eventStatus": "https://schema.org/EventScheduled...

Barn Dinner

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 23111 South Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville, MO 64701

Join us for a simply charming dinner at the pumpkin patch! Bring your sweetheart or a group of friends!

Black Diamond-Neil Diamond Tribute Singer

Pleasant Hill, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 115 Wyoming Street, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

The Black Diamond is back October 2, 2021. the show begins at 7:00 pm. Seating opens at 5:00 for your dinning convenience.

Joe Wolter Horsemanship/Cowworking/Colt starting Clinic

Archie, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

NOT FREE- SEE BELOW FOR PRICING. 3 DAY CLINIC NOT 2 DAY. FACEBOOK CAN'T ADD. Joe Wolter is one of the few horsemen that worked extensively with Tom Dorrance, Bill Dorrance and Ray Hunt. Friend to...

Brian Jones Live @ RED BARN RANCH Harrisonville MO

Harrisonville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 23111 S Jefferson Pkwy, Harrisonville, MO

Will be jamming out on SUN Sep 26th 2021 at Red Barn Ranch in Harrisonville MO. Come hang out w/ me while I play some of your favorites , guaranteed to tickle your eardrums. Admission is $8 upon...

Harrisonville, MO
