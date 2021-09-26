CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, OR

Live events Florence — what’s coming up

Florence News Flash
Florence News Flash
 5 days ago

(FLORENCE, OR) Florence has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EpPd_0c8ckkdC00

Hecktic Week

Yachats, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 125 Ocean View Dr, Yachats, OR

Hecktic Week at The Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Dr., Yachats, OR 97498, Yachats, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8o56_0c8ckkdC00

Sept. Non-fiction Book Club: Censorship

Veneta, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 88026 Territorial Hwy, Veneta, OR

In honor of Banned Books Week, the NF Book Club topic this month is Censorship. On Tuesday, September 28 at 6:30 PM we will share our non-fiction reading selections on this controversial subject...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9HYP_0c8ckkdC00

Homecoming 2021

Florence, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 715 Quince Street, Florence, OR 97439

Homecoming 2021! Enchanted Fairytale: it will be a magical night! Florence Event Center 8:00-11:00pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, OR
Florence, OR
Government
City
Veneta, OR
City
Yachats, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Yachats, OR
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banned Books Week#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Ocean View Dr#Territorial Hwy
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florence News Flash

Florence News Flash

Florence, OR
73
Followers
253
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy