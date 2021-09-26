Live events Florence — what’s coming up

(FLORENCE, OR) Florence has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florence:

Hecktic Week Yachats, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 125 Ocean View Dr, Yachats, OR

Hecktic Week at The Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Dr., Yachats, OR 97498, Yachats, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Sept. Non-fiction Book Club: Censorship Veneta, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 88026 Territorial Hwy, Veneta, OR

In honor of Banned Books Week, the NF Book Club topic this month is Censorship. On Tuesday, September 28 at 6:30 PM we will share our non-fiction reading selections on this controversial subject...

Homecoming 2021 Florence, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 715 Quince Street, Florence, OR 97439

Homecoming 2021! Enchanted Fairytale: it will be a magical night! Florence Event Center 8:00-11:00pm