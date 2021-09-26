CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan events coming soon

Cheboygan Dispatch
Cheboygan Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Live events are lining up on the Cheboygan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheboygan:



49th Annual Zonta Fashion Show

Petoskey, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Lewis Street, Petoskey, MI 49770

Join us for a great afternoon of fun and fashion - online and live!



Onaway State Park - Harvest Festival (campers only)

Onaway, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 3622 M-211, Onaway, MI

Please note: The DNR may have to scale back some parts of our popular harvest festivals due to COVID-19 operational procedures and protocols designed to protect the health and safety of visitors...



Song of the Lakes

Petoskey, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Address: 461 East Mitchell Street, Petoskey, MI 49770

Make a splash at the beginning of March with this quartet of musicians!



Paul Keller AT SUNDOWN Quintet featuring Sarah D'Angelo

Petoskey, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 461 East Mitchell Street, Petoskey, MI 49770

Swing into November with this jazz quintet featuring singer Sarah D'Angelo!



U.P. Waterfalls late Summer Creative Photography Workshop $279.00

Mackinaw City, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 314 N Nicolet St, Mackinaw City, MI

This is a 3 day workshop focusing on the beauty of Michigan's upper peninsula. We will meet at Audie's Restaurant in Mackinaw City Friday at 11am. After a brief meet and great we will head north...

Cheboygan Dispatch

Cheboygan Dispatch

