Cheboygan events coming soon
(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Live events are lining up on the Cheboygan calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheboygan:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 100 Lewis Street, Petoskey, MI 49770
Join us for a great afternoon of fun and fashion - online and live!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 3622 M-211, Onaway, MI
Please note: The DNR may have to scale back some parts of our popular harvest festivals due to COVID-19 operational procedures and protocols designed to protect the health and safety of visitors...
Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 06:30 PM
Address: 461 East Mitchell Street, Petoskey, MI 49770
Make a splash at the beginning of March with this quartet of musicians!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Address: 461 East Mitchell Street, Petoskey, MI 49770
Swing into November with this jazz quintet featuring singer Sarah D'Angelo!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 314 N Nicolet St, Mackinaw City, MI
This is a 3 day workshop focusing on the beauty of Michigan's upper peninsula. We will meet at Audie's Restaurant in Mackinaw City Friday at 11am. After a brief meet and great we will head north...
