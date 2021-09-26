Grove calendar: Coming events

(GROVE, OK) Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grove area:

Sparks In The Ozarks 16 Noel, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 River Road, Noel, MO 64854

Sparks In The Ozarks 16 - Presented by Hammerd Weekend Wear.

Entertainment Disney, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 320 Lake Front St, Disney, OK

Time: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Date: Sunday September 26, 2021 Location: Mooney's Sunset Bar and Grill Address: 330 Lake Front Street , Disney, OK, 74340 Category: Entertainment

9th Annual Pioneer Days! Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Come join us for a living history immersion weekend, featuring everything of the daily living in the pioneer era. Living History demonstrations will be held featuring, blacksmithing, flint...

Parenting Class Wyandotte, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 10205 s bluejacket rd, Wyandotte, OK

Parenting is a relationship between you and your child. In this class we will be identifying what makes a relationship grow and what deteriorates the relationship. There are natural choices we...

Par 3 Shootout Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 4980 Clubhouse Rd, Grove, OK

THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO ALL PLATINUM AND GOLD MEMBERS OF PATRICIA ISLAND PAR 3 SHOOTOUT SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 12:30 PM 2 PERSON TEAMS - EACH PLAYER PLAYS THEIR OWN BALL. ENTRY FEE: $20 PER PLAYER...