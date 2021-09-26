CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove, OK

Grove calendar: Coming events

Grove Times
Grove Times
 5 days ago

(GROVE, OK) Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmG8p_0c8ckirk00

Sparks In The Ozarks 16

Noel, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 River Road, Noel, MO 64854

Sparks In The Ozarks 16 - Presented by Hammerd Weekend Wear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ye3ve_0c8ckirk00

Entertainment

Disney, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 320 Lake Front St, Disney, OK

Time: 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Date: Sunday September 26, 2021 Location: Mooney's Sunset Bar and Grill Address: 330 Lake Front Street , Disney, OK, 74340 Category: Entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1R2y_0c8ckirk00

9th Annual Pioneer Days!

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Come join us for a living history immersion weekend, featuring everything of the daily living in the pioneer era. Living History demonstrations will be held featuring, blacksmithing, flint...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6tcx_0c8ckirk00

Parenting Class

Wyandotte, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 10205 s bluejacket rd, Wyandotte, OK

Parenting is a relationship between you and your child. In this class we will be identifying what makes a relationship grow and what deteriorates the relationship. There are natural choices we...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOgmo_0c8ckirk00

Par 3 Shootout

Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 4980 Clubhouse Rd, Grove, OK

THIS EVENT IS OPEN TO ALL PLATINUM AND GOLD MEMBERS OF PATRICIA ISLAND PAR 3 SHOOTOUT SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 12:30 PM 2 PERSON TEAMS - EACH PLAYER PLAYS THEIR OWN BALL. ENTRY FEE: $20 PER PLAYER...

With Grove Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

