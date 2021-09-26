Portage calendar: Events coming up

(PORTAGE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Portage calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Portage area:

Lunch at the Elks Lodge Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 W Conant St, Portage, WI

Stop by the Elks Lodge for lunch every Thursday during the Portage Farmer s Market. Starting at 11AM. Ending in September. - 09/30/2021

Wisconsin Permaculture Convergence Rio, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: W4370 Old B Rd, Rio, WI

The Christmas Gift (Children's Musical) Baraboo, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 136 4th Avenue, Baraboo, WI 53913

"The Christmas Gift" is a story about orphans and abandoned children who, for just one weekend a year get to have a family for Christmas.

Home Alone Baraboo, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 136 4th Avenue, Baraboo, WI 53913

An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family.

Shear Madness (Murder Mystery Comedy) Baraboo, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 136 4th Avenue, Baraboo, WI 53913

Shear Madness is an interactive whodunit play, and is the longest-running nonmusical plays in the world.