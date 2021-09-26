CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, WI

Portage calendar: Events coming up

Portage Times
5 days ago
 5 days ago

(PORTAGE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Portage calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Portage area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p10s1_0c8ckhz100

Lunch at the Elks Lodge

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 W Conant St, Portage, WI

Stop by the Elks Lodge for lunch every Thursday during the Portage Farmer s Market. Starting at 11AM. Ending in September. - 09/30/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ls4AY_0c8ckhz100

Wisconsin Permaculture Convergence

Rio, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: W4370 Old B Rd, Rio, WI

info@wisconsinlandwater.org Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association 131 W. Wilson St. #601 Madison, WI 53703 Phone: (608) 441-2677 Fax (608) 441-2676

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7C2R_0c8ckhz100

The Christmas Gift (Children's Musical)

Baraboo, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 136 4th Avenue, Baraboo, WI 53913

"The Christmas Gift" is a story about orphans and abandoned children who, for just one weekend a year get to have a family for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVSTX_0c8ckhz100

Home Alone

Baraboo, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 136 4th Avenue, Baraboo, WI 53913

An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family.

Shear Madness (Murder Mystery Comedy)

Baraboo, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 136 4th Avenue, Baraboo, WI 53913

Shear Madness is an interactive whodunit play, and is the longest-running nonmusical plays in the world.

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
With Portage Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

