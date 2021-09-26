Selinsgrove events calendar

(SELINSGROVE, PA) Selinsgrove is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Selinsgrove:

Wee Move Sunbury, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 40 S 5th St, Sunbury, PA

Join us for a special 45-minute movement adventure! Children ages 1 to 5 can explore tumble mats, balance beams, liquid floor tiles, basketball hoops and so much more! PROMOTES LEARNING THROUGH...

Free Live Music - Diane Gidaro Sunbury, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1306 PA-61, Sunbury, PA

Live local music with Diane Gidaro. Deimler’s food truck will be on site. Reservations are not needed. Tables will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Outdoor event, weather...

Back to Hogwarts Winfield, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3229 County Line Road, Winfield, PA 17889

Calling witches, wizards, and muggles of all ages! Come spend an interactive afternoon at Hogwarts!

Shine Sunbury, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 160 Chestnut St, Sunbury, PA

Shine at First Reformed United Church of Christ Sunbury-FRUCC, 160 Chestnut St, Sunbury, PA 17801, Sunbury, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 06:00 pm

Music In The Grove - Allan Combs — Sunbury Social Club Sunbury, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 352 East Dr, Sunbury, PA

Come enjoy the music and a meal from When Pigs Fly Bistro. Thanks for supporting our Club!