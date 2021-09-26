CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez, CO

Live events coming up in Cortez

 5 days ago

(CORTEZ, CO) Live events are coming to Cortez.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cortez:

Art Exhibit: Dr. Janneli F. Miller

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1002 Railroad Ave, Dolores, CO

Dr. Janneli F. Miller lived and worked with the Tarahumara (Rarámuri) people of the Copper Canyon area in Northern Mexico for over 20 years, beginning in 1998, as a part […]\n

FAM Retreat at Three Trails Ranch Durango

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 2038 Sierra Verde Dr, Durango, CO

Master Plan Ministries is hosting our Fall FAM retreat with University students from the Western Slope of Colorado and the fall colors will be in full display! You can expect to make new friends...

The Fundamentals of Insight Meditation - A Five Week Course with Kate Siber

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1800 E 3rd Ave, Durango, CO

The Fundamentals of Insight Meditation IN PERSON: The Fundamentals of Insight Meditation - A Five-Week Course with Kate Siber Thursday Evenings from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. September 30 and October 7...

Understanding Trauma 101 with Renee Podunovich

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1002 Railroad Ave, Dolores, CO

On 9/30/21 from 6-7pm at the Dolores Public Library, join Renee Podunovich to learn about PTSD and other stress-related issues such as vicarious trauma, recognize common signs and symptoms, learn...

Roktoberfest | Animas City Night Bazaar

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3062 Main Ave, Durango, CO

It's the crowd-favorite event to welcome in the fall weather, but with a "bazaar" twist! Join the Animas City neighborhood for a belly-busting, rollicking good time! On tap for this month's event...

