Live events coming up in Huron

(HURON, SD) Live events are coming to Huron.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huron:

Corks & Cupcakes Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2929 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

The SHE Awards committee invites you to grab a friend, head to BOSS Boutique and enjoy this cupcake and wine pairing event. A variety of uniquely flavored cupcakes and South Dakota wines will be...

SHE Speaks Huron, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 939 Ohio Avenue Southwest, Huron, SD 57350

It's amazing what happens when you surround yourself with other women that want to excel personally or professionally.

John Deere 8760 Online Auctions In Saint Lawrence, South Dakota St Lawrence, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

View John Deere 8760 Online Auctions In Saint Lawrence, South Dakota at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Huron Public Library Board Meeting Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 521 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

Click Here to Access the Agenda Minutes, Library, board, meeting - 09/28/2021

SD Master Gardeners Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 4th St SW, Huron, SD

The 2021 Master Gardener Update Conference will be held Sept. 24-25 at the Huron Events Center (501 Wisconsin Ave. SW, Huron, SD 57350). This event is an opportunity to obtain timely...