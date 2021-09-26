Live events coming up in Huron

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

(HURON, SD) Live events are coming to Huron.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nl2Jr_0c8ckcZO00

Corks & Cupcakes

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2929 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

The SHE Awards committee invites you to grab a friend, head to BOSS Boutique and enjoy this cupcake and wine pairing event. A variety of uniquely flavored cupcakes and South Dakota wines will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZJud_0c8ckcZO00

SHE Speaks

Huron, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 939 Ohio Avenue Southwest, Huron, SD 57350

It's amazing what happens when you surround yourself with other women that want to excel personally or professionally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvK2A_0c8ckcZO00

John Deere 8760 Online Auctions In Saint Lawrence, South Dakota

St Lawrence, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

View John Deere 8760 Online Auctions In Saint Lawrence, South Dakota at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNCXM_0c8ckcZO00

Huron Public Library Board Meeting

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 521 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

Click Here to Access the Agenda Minutes, Library, board, meeting - 09/28/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ma8zo_0c8ckcZO00

SD Master Gardeners

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 4th St SW, Huron, SD

The 2021 Master Gardener Update Conference will be held Sept. 24-25 at the Huron Events Center (501 Wisconsin Ave. SW, Huron, SD 57350). This event is an opportunity to obtain timely...

NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
