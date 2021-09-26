Senatobia calendar: Events coming up

(SENATOBIA, MS) Senatobia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Senatobia:

Fall Fest at Colonial Hills Church Hernando Hernando, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1225 Monteith Avenue, Hernando, MS 38632

Fall Fest for the whole family at Colonial Hills Church Hernando!

Olive Branch, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam Olive Branch, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Address: Olive Branch, MS ServSafe® Certification, Olive Branch, MS 38654

This is an In-Person ServSafe® Manager Exam Session that is held at the regularly scheduled ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course.

Self Regulation & Impulse Control - Strategies for ADHD & More Nesbit, Hernando, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 5750 Conger Rd, Nesbit, MS

Children ages 5-9 who struggle with impulse control, self regulation, hyperactivity, relating to peers, focus, and organizational skills will learn strategies for calming, connection, and healthy...

1 SLOT LEFT Military Total Breaching Course Byhalia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Duration: 7 days Cost: $2115 Students: 8 Min – 16 Max Restrictions: Military Only Prerequisite: Must be EOD or certified in demolition handling or explosive breaching The aim of this course is to...

Memorial service Coldwater, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 9290 MS-306, Coldwater, MS

Find the obituary of Fred Vannucci (1950 - 2021) from Coldwater, MS. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.