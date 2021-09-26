CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beatrice, NE

Events on the Beatrice calendar

Beatrice Dispatch
Beatrice Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) Beatrice is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beatrice:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A5nu_0c8ckX6d00

MAMMA MIA! at Community Players Inc.

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 412 Ella St, Beatrice, NE

The magic of ABBAs timeless hits tell the tale of a young womans search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughters quest brings three men from her mothers past back to the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oVKD_0c8ckX6d00

Men’s Fellowship

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 111 S 8th St, Beatrice, NE

Men’s Fellowship meets every Thursday at 9:00am at Country Cookin’. For more information or for a ride contact Ferdie Kimminau at 331-276-7380.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3MMG_0c8ckX6d00

Wilber Farmers' Market

Wilber, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 216 E 3rd St, Wilber, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 6:30PM Location: SE corner of 3rd and S Harris

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNZyI_0c8ckX6d00

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Lidstrich - Ombrelips

Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Obere Riedstraße 42, Caka Cosmetics, 68309 Mannheim

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Powderbrows - Lidstrich – Ombrelips

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIVik_0c8ckX6d00

Winter Container Workshop 2021

Hallam, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 5665 West Sprague Road, Hallam, NE 68368

Take a girls afternoon off and join us for our container workshop on Nov 20th & 21st. Learn how to create a beautiful winter container

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

Nobbies Parties will close at end of November

Nobbies Parties owners Gordon and Joy Watanabe announced Monday that they will retire and the store will close at the end of November. The Watanabes, who have owned the party store since opening it in 1988, said on social media that they will celebrate by holding a retirement sale starting 11 a.m. Thursday at the store’s sole location near 120th Street and West Center Road. The store will be closed until then.
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln restaurant closing, but new concept replacing it

Sebastian's Table has closed, but its owners say a new concept will be taking its place. GroundUp Restaurants, the Lincoln company that owns Sebastian's Table and Honest Abe's, said it made the "difficult decision" to close the tapas-style restaurant because the coronavirus pandemic had kept people away. "It has been...
LINCOLN, NE
Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice, NE
59
Followers
217
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beatrice Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy