Events on the Beatrice calendar

(BEATRICE, NE) Beatrice is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beatrice:

MAMMA MIA! at Community Players Inc. Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 412 Ella St, Beatrice, NE

The magic of ABBAs timeless hits tell the tale of a young womans search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughters quest brings three men from her mothers past back to the...

Men’s Fellowship Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 111 S 8th St, Beatrice, NE

Men’s Fellowship meets every Thursday at 9:00am at Country Cookin’. For more information or for a ride contact Ferdie Kimminau at 331-276-7380.

Wilber Farmers' Market Wilber, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 216 E 3rd St, Wilber, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 6:30PM Location: SE corner of 3rd and S Harris

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Lidstrich - Ombrelips Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Obere Riedstraße 42, Caka Cosmetics, 68309 Mannheim

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Powderbrows - Lidstrich – Ombrelips

Winter Container Workshop 2021 Hallam, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 5665 West Sprague Road, Hallam, NE 68368

Take a girls afternoon off and join us for our container workshop on Nov 20th & 21st. Learn how to create a beautiful winter container