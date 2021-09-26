CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

What’s up Milford: Local events calendar

Milford Digest
Milford Digest
 5 days ago

(MILFORD, PA) Live events are lining up on the Milford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhfvb_0c8ckWDu00

Orphaned Art Show

Shohola, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 114 Richardson Ave, Shohola, PA

Craft Events In Shohola. Find best art & craft workshops in Shohola, exhibitions, fairs & classes. Register for art & craft classes in Shohola with us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYzz2_0c8ckWDu00

Meditation Retreats 2021 USA New York Weekend Getaways

Glen Spey, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 47 Sweeney Rd, Glen Spey, NY

Experience a relaxing weekend retreat in the peaceful environment of the Catskills, at Kadampa Meditation Center New York. Refresh your mind through guided meditation. Explore nature trails, enjoy...

Weekend Retreat in Upstate NY Sullivan Catskills

Glen Spey, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 47 Sweeney Rd, Glen Spey, NY

Experience a relaxing weekend meditation retreat in the peaceful environment of the Catskills at Kadampa Meditation Center New York. Whether you're a beginner or simply want to enjoy retreat in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sl25N_0c8ckWDu00

Fall Foliage Festival

Port Jervis, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Port Jervis New York Tourism Board is excited to announce its 28th Annual Fall Foliage Festival, Sunday, September 26, 2021 10:00AM to 5:00PM Rain or Shine. Free Admission. Listen to some great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBwed_0c8ckWDu00

This Old Engine at The Walpack Inn

Layton, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 7 National Park Service Road 615, Layton, NJ 07851

This Old Engine is performing on the back lawn at The Walpack Out on Sunday, September 26th from 4-7 PM!

Milford Digest

Milford Digest

Milford, PA
ABOUT

With Milford Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

