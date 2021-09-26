Punxsutawney events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Punxsutawney is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Punxsutawney:

Board Meeting

Northern Cambria, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4200 Crawford Ave, Northern Cambria, PA

The Northern Cambria Public Library Board of Trustees meets monthly. Please contact the director to be added to the agenda or for additional meeting information. Meetings may be held virtually or...

Halloween Sugar Cookie Class

Dayton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1574 State Rte 1042, Dayton, PA

Learn how to decorate beautiful Halloween themed sugar cookies using royal icing and the flood technique. Class is 2 hours however may end early if everyone finishes or run slightly over depending...

The Listeners

Indiana, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 712 Church St, Indiana, PA

"The Listeners" Community Group weekly meeting. Lead by Rev. Howard & Trudy Greenfield. Notes:\n

Metals Workshop: Non-Traditional Prong Settings with Oz Bender

Brockway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 Wood St, Brockway, PA

In this 3 hour workshop students will bring in found objects & broken jewelry to create new metal artworks, featuring prong settings. $30/person. Contact melissa.lovingood@brockwaycat.org to...

Smoking Cessation Support Group

DuBois, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Hospital Ave, DuBois, PA

This Smoking Cessation Support Group is held for people to avoid a relapse and to provide tools for quitting tobacco use. Participants do not need to be free of tobacco use to attend. This group...

With Punxsutawney News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

