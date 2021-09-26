CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkins, WV

Live events Elkins — what’s coming up

Elkins Today
Elkins Today
 5 days ago

(ELKINS, WV) Live events are coming to Elkins.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elkins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IP09i_0c8ckRoH00

Premier Evening Show @ Gandy Dancer Dinner Theatre

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 359 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV

After a wonderful plated dinner, sit back and listen to the fabulous Mountain Memories Show Band as they serve up […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bVZ4_0c8ckRoH00

The Arts Center Open Studios

Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2 Park St #3939, Elkins, WV

The Arts Center\'s Open Studios allows artists to rent space and equipment on a monthly basis. Studios that are available are: Pottery Glass Life Drawing Painting Studios are open Monday, Tuesday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBJJB_0c8ckRoH00

Barbour County Community Garden Market

Philippi, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 107 S Main St, Philippi, WV

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9g8s_0c8ckRoH00

Buckhannon-Upshur Farmer's Market

Buckhannon, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Madison St, Buckhannon, WV

Season: Summer Market Hours June 4 - October, 2021 Wednesdays, 10:00am-1:00pm Fridays, 4:00pm-8:00pm Location: Jawbone Park, Madison and Florida Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EE4l_0c8ckRoH00

CLUE on stage

Buckhannon, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 East Main Street, Buckhannon, WV 26201

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
State
Florida State
City
Philippi, WV
City
Madison, WV
Elkins, WV
Government
City
Elkins, WV
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Florida Street#Pottery Glass Life#Cdc#Paramount
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elkins Today

Elkins Today

Elkins, WV
74
Followers
251
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elkins Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy