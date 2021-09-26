Live events Elkins — what’s coming up

(ELKINS, WV) Live events are coming to Elkins.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elkins:

Premier Evening Show @ Gandy Dancer Dinner Theatre Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 359 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV

After a wonderful plated dinner, sit back and listen to the fabulous Mountain Memories Show Band as they serve up […]

The Arts Center Open Studios Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2 Park St #3939, Elkins, WV

The Arts Center\'s Open Studios allows artists to rent space and equipment on a monthly basis. Studios that are available are: Pottery Glass Life Drawing Painting Studios are open Monday, Tuesday...

Barbour County Community Garden Market Philippi, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 107 S Main St, Philippi, WV

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Buckhannon-Upshur Farmer's Market Buckhannon, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Madison St, Buckhannon, WV

Season: Summer Market Hours June 4 - October, 2021 Wednesdays, 10:00am-1:00pm Fridays, 4:00pm-8:00pm Location: Jawbone Park, Madison and Florida Street

CLUE on stage Buckhannon, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 48 East Main Street, Buckhannon, WV 26201

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery