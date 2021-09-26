CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheraw, SC

Live events coming up in Cheraw

Cheraw Digest
Cheraw Digest
 5 days ago

(CHERAW, SC) Live events are coming to Cheraw.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cheraw area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nu9yR_0c8ckQvY00

Man Cup Series Drag Meet

Rockingham, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2153 N US Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC

We are attending Manufacturers Cup Series Drag Racing event at the Rock Sept 24 - 26 2021. BITS Racing will be there! Pray for great weather! Also check out other Sports Events in Rockingham

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bVN5_0c8ckQvY00

King of the Deep stop 4 at Fastrax Mudbog

Bennettsville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Bennettsville, SC

Join us for our fourth event of the King of the Deep 2021 Bounty Series! Park entry fees apply and more details to come. Are you coming for all the fun at Fastrax Mudbog in Bennettsville, *Comment...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u93Lg_0c8ckQvY00

October Market Days

Rockingham, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 122 S Hancock St, Rockingham, NC

List of Willow Tree And Company upcoming events. Shopping Events by Willow Tree And Company. Monthly Market dates are the first weekend of each month. We offer

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iq4hD_0c8ckQvY00

Balayage Training (Virtual Available)

Rockingham, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 490 Wiregrass Road, Rockingham, NC 28379

In Person and Virtual Balayage Technique class! Will teach placement and technique for the perfect Balayage!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCTL1_0c8ckQvY00

Online Duvall Estate Auction Cheraw SC

Cheraw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Cheraw, South Carolina is the location for our latest online estate auction for the late Mr. & Mrs. William E. Duvall Jr family. The home...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennettsville, SC
City
Cheraw, SC
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sports Events#Sc#Fastrax Mudbog#Willow Tree And Company
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheraw Digest

Cheraw Digest

Cheraw, SC
68
Followers
221
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cheraw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy