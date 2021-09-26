CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamosa, CO

Alamosa calendar: Events coming up

Alamosa Dispatch
Alamosa Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ALAMOSA, CO) Alamosa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alamosa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIJyX_0c8ckLl900

Headwaters Hoedown x Cornhole Throwdown

Alamosa, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2070 County Road 12 South, Alamosa, CO 81101

Come support RiGHT at the Farm Brewery - live music, drinks, food trucks, door prizes, auction, and cornhole tournament with $200 prize!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKWDp_0c8ckLl900

Octobrufest Dance

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Come and join The Sol Boyz for an evening of dance! We will be playing at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Alamosa, CO next to the Bank shot. Come on by show starts at 8pm. Pay at the door: $10 for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LF5hO_0c8ckLl900

Dolores Huerta Prep Boys Varsity Soccer @ Alamosa

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:45 PM

The Alamosa (CO) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Dolores Huerta Prep (Pueblo, CO) on Thursday, September 23 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Sjcs_0c8ckLl900

Rumi Study Circle. All welcome over Zoom.

Crestone, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 180 W Galena Ave, Crestone, CO

Ours is an open inquiry into the Mathnawi, Rumi’s 6-volume collection that weaves together Sufi philosophy, folk stories, and Qur’anic references. The Nicholson translation that we study is the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XusL3_0c8ckLl900

Rex Gym

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 1607 First St, Alamosa, CO

Rex Gym Hours: 6 AM - 8 PM ASAP Hours: 1 PM - 8

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Crestone, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Alamosa, CO
Government
City
Alamosa, CO
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumi
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa, CO
107
Followers
232
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy