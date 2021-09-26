Cambridge calendar: What's coming up

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Cambridge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cambridge area:

Learn to Skate - Session 2 Isanti, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:45 PM

Address: 600 1st Avenue Northwest, Isanti, MN

Free event! Is your child interested in playing hockey this year? Or maybe just wants to learn how to skate? Come join us! We will have coaches and high school players on the ice to work with your...

Sunset Loon Lake 10/9 at Thunder Brothers Brewing Isanti, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Enterprise Avenue Northeast, #Suite A3, Isanti, MN 55040

Acrylic painting class open to all ages & experience levels. A drink of your choice is included with the class!

Isanti/Chisago counties Farmers Union convention Isanti, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 306 Credit Union Drive Northeast, Isanti, MN

Join members of Farmers Union from Isanti and Chisago counties for their annual convention. Debate resolutions, elect delegates to state convention and elect county officers.

Rachel's Closet Cares Event Isanti, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 24877 Ulysses Ct NE, Isanti, MN

Aminta Geisler is back by popular demand. This will be a FREE fun-filled evening with loads of inspiration! Do Not Miss It! About this Event Come to this FREE event to connect with friends, share...

Cambridge, MN Concealed Carry Class Cambridge, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2324 3rd Avenue Northeast, Cambridge, MN 55008

This Minnesota firearms course will qualify you to apply for your Minnesota Permit to Carry Handgun.