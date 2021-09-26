CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

Coming soon: Andrews events

 5 days ago

(ANDREWS, TX) Live events are coming to Andrews.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Andrews area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbVRR_0c8ck7UE00

Health Talks

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

Say goodbye to overwhelm + confusion regarding your family's health. It's time to feel empowered, mama! Monthly Health Talks are here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dv3uq_0c8ck7UE00

Anthus HealthTalks

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

Say goodbye to overwhelm + confusion regarding your family's health. It's time to feel empowered! Anthus' free monthly HealthTalks are here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMHIn_0c8ck7UE00

What is Functional Medicine

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

If you've heard of functional medicine but are unsure how it can serve you and your family, this is the class for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CpKk1_0c8ck7UE00

Trauma in the Addictive Family by Claudia Black Ph.D.

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 6901 E HWY 191 Frontage, Odessa, TX 79762

Reverberations of Trauma within the Addictive Family: A Day With Claudia Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEJ13_0c8ck7UE00

West Texas WINE: Women's Conference: "Called by Name"

Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 4014 Todd Drive, Midland, TX 79705

West Texas WINE: Catholic Women’s Conference  "Called by Name" Saturday, November 6: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Friday evening Praise & Worship

