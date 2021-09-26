Fort Bragg events coming up

(FORT BRAGG, CA) Live events are coming to Fort Bragg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Bragg:

Buti Yoga Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 998 School St, Mendocino, CA

Buti Yoga is a fusion of Tribal Dance, Plyometrics and Yoga. Come clear away stuck energy, revitalize the body, and reveal unshakable power and hidden confidence!



Circle Dance Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 998 School St, Mendocino, CA

in the Community Room. Circle Dance mixes traditional folk dances with new choreographies set to a variety of music both ancient and modern. Dances can be slow and meditative or lively and...

Snakes and Amulets - Work by Mina Cohen Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 45062 Ukiah St, Mendocino, CA

Mina Cohen is the featured artist at Partners Gallery September 9-October 4 with mixed media paintings in a show titled Snakes and Amulets. The Snakes paintings include collaged elements of a boa...

Kate Wolf Music Festival 2022 - 25th Anniversary Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:59 PM

Address: 50350 Hwy. 101 North, Laytonville, CA 95454

Four stages of Music on 150 acres-Workshops-Kids' area-Camping-Food court-Music jamming area-Flowing creek, 'Hobo Jungle' Campfire Sing-more

The Hog Farm Hideaway 2022 Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: US-101, Laytonville, CA 95454

Join us for an intimate 3-day music festival featuring The String Cheese Incident and more at the beautiful Black Oak Ranch.