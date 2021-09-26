CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Fort Bragg events coming up

 5 days ago

(FORT BRAGG, CA) Live events are coming to Fort Bragg.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Bragg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VOFA_0c8ck5im00

Buti Yoga

Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 998 School St, Mendocino, CA

Buti Yoga is a fusion of Tribal Dance, Plyometrics and Yoga. Come clear away stuck energy, revitalize the body, and reveal unshakable power and hidden confidence!\n

Circle Dance

Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 998 School St, Mendocino, CA

in the Community Room. Circle Dance mixes traditional folk dances with new choreographies set to a variety of music both ancient and modern. Dances can be slow and meditative or lively and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2NFx_0c8ck5im00

Snakes and Amulets - Work by Mina Cohen

Mendocino, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 45062 Ukiah St, Mendocino, CA

Mina Cohen is the featured artist at Partners Gallery September 9-October 4 with mixed media paintings in a show titled Snakes and Amulets. The Snakes paintings include collaged elements of a boa...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoI6k_0c8ck5im00

Kate Wolf Music Festival 2022 - 25th Anniversary

Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:59 PM

Address: 50350 Hwy. 101 North, Laytonville, CA 95454

Four stages of Music on 150 acres-Workshops-Kids' area-Camping-Food court-Music jamming area-Flowing creek, 'Hobo Jungle' Campfire Sing-more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aS78e_0c8ck5im00

The Hog Farm Hideaway 2022

Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: US-101, Laytonville, CA 95454

Join us for an intimate 3-day music festival featuring The String Cheese Incident and more at the beautiful Black Oak Ranch.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

With Fort Bragg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

