Rochelle calendar: What's coming up

(ROCHELLE, IL) Rochelle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochelle:

50s Bingo Before Autumn on Parade Oregon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1310 W Washington St, Oregon, IL

As AOP is celebrating their 50th year, Bingo at the Oregon VFW is too. We are planning a 50s night with more details to come.

Room for 20 people — White Pines Ranch Oregon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3581 W Pines Rd, Oregon, IL

All vaccinated guests are asked to bring a copy of their proof of vaccination card or send a picture to info@whitepinesranch.com . All UNVACCINATED adults and children will be required to wear...

Homeschool Geology Oregon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1414 N River Rd, Oregon, IL

Sign your student up to find out why geology rocks! Students will have the opportunity to explore our gully and look for cool rocks. This program is best for students aged 7-13 and is completely...

The Rabbits Foot Bar and Grill Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

The Rabbits Foot Bar and Grill at 1244 N 7th St, Rochelle, IL 61068-1196, United States on Sat Sep 18 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Kishwaukee Cider Donut Run Malta, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 21193 Malta Road, Malta, IL 60150

Kishwaukee College CC team is hosting the third annual Cider Donut Run! This 5K is held on Kishwaukee's Malta campus.