Pfizer close to big step toward kids' vaccine

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer’s CEO says “it’s a question of days, not weeks” before the company and German partner BioNTech submit data to U.S. regulators for federal authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11. That would be an important step toward starting vaccinations for those youngsters,...

Eyewitness News

Pfizer a step closer to having its COVID vaccine approved for younger children

(WFSB) - Pfizer is one step closer to potentially having its vaccine approved for children under the age of 12. Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they have submitted Covid-19 vaccine data on children ages 5 to 11 to the US Food and Drug Administration for initial review, but are not yet seeking emergency use authorization.
Pfizer vaccine for kids may not be available until November

Washington, DC (AP) — Pfizer has submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children but the shots may not be available until November. The company said Tuesday it provided health regulators with data from a recent study of its vaccine...
Medscape News

Pfizer to Request COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Kids

Pfizer-BioNTech plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12 soon, which could make the shot available to ages 5-11 this fall. "I think we are going to submit this data pretty soon. It's a question of days, not weeks," Albert Bourla, PhD, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said on ABC News's This Week on Sunday.
Magic 1470AM

Pfizer Says Vaccine Trial Shows “Robust” Response In Kids 5 To 11

Monday September 20, Pfizer announced its COVID-19 trials in children ages 5 to 11 years age is showing "robust" results. This is certainly remarkable news and the approval for children to be vaccinated, couldn't come faster for most parents. According to CNN the highly anticipated news, came by way of the phase 2/3 trials and revealed the Covid-19 vaccine was safe and that it generated a "robust" antibody response in children in this age group.
KTBS

Immunobridging data used in Pfizer vaccine study for kids

SHREVEPORT, La. — Pfizer announced Monday that clinical trial data shows its vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5-11. The dosage for children is one-third of an adult dose, and is also a two-shot regimen. Now the data goes to a Food and Drug Administration independent committee to be evaluated for an emergency use authorization.
theintell.com

When will the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine be ready for kids?

Parents of young children woke up Monday morning to the news that COVID-19 vaccines for their little ones may be just around the corner. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech released data from a clinical trial showing that their vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 to 11 at one-third of the dose given to adolescents and adults.
newschannel6now.com

WF Health District comments on Pfizer vaccine for kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Local health officials commented on the possibility of having COVID-19 vaccines for school-age children. Pfizer has announced that they are only a few weeks away from having a vaccine available to children ages five through 11 years old. Although there is no specific time table on when the vaccine will be available, Pfizer said that the vaccine is coming along much more quickly than originally expected.
cbs12.com

Pediatrician encouraged by news that Pfizer vaccine is safe for kids

WEST PALM BEACH, FL/CBS12 — A south Florida pediatrician says the announcement from Pfizer that their COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids is good news. "I think that it's very exciting that children ages 5-11 will be eligible in several weeks, most likely by the end of October, maybe sooner. The reason it's very exciting is we're seeing a lot of children testing positive for COVID," said Dr. Lynda Bideau, a pediatrician with offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter and Palm City.
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthday.com

Side Effects of Pfizer Booster Shots Similar to First Two Doses

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As millions of Americans sign up to get their Pfizer booster shot, a new government report delivers reassuring news about its expected side effects. The study, published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, evaluated the experiences of individuals...
