What’s up Forest: Local events calendar

(FOREST, MS) Forest has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forest:

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Best Western Plus Philadelphia-Choctaw Hotel And Suites, 15211 Highway 16 W, Philadelphia, MS 39350

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Movie Monday "Queen Bees" Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1000 Municipal Dr, Brandon, MS

This month we will be showing "Queen Bees" a light-hearted comedy.

Santana - Blessings And Miracles Tour Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 8190 Rock Way (Off, Boyce Thompson Dr, Brandon, MS

Santana - Blessings And Miracles Tour is on Facebook. To connect with Santana - Blessings And Miracles Tour, join Facebook today.

Bourbon & Bites Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 874 Holly Bush Rd, Brandon, MS

Join us for our Bourbon & Bites Tasting on September 30th at 6:30 to celebrate the end of Bourbon Month. Our Sommelier, Robert Anderson, will be leading our blind tasting of 4 Bourbons with a few...

LADY COUGARS SOCCER Pelahatchie, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 MS-43, Pelahatchie, MS

Lady Cougars Soccer at Home vs East Ranking beginning at 4:00pm.