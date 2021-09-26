Raymondville events coming soon

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Raymondville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raymondville:

Legally Blonde - The Musical Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 3217 Wilson Rd, Harlingen, TX

Based on the novel and the hit-movie of the same name, Legally Blonde: the Musical chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life...

TROPICAL PANAMA Mercedes, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 1990 W Expy 83, Mercedes, TX

List of ÉL PARAÍSO NIGHT CLUB upcoming events. Events by ÉL PARAÍSO NIGHT CLUB. El PARAÍSO NIGHT CLUB . Events - TROPICAL PANAMA, RENCUENTRO.

Earth Tones: Exploring the Creative in Nature Weslaco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 3301 South International Boulevard, #FM 1015, Weslaco, TX 78596

A one-day in-person event at a state park to explore visual art, photography or creative writing in nature. For military members and family.

Melody Perkins Astronema, Pink Galaxy Ranger Harlingen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 805 Dixieland Road, Harlingen, TX 78550

Come meet the Power Ranger in Space villain and the Power Rangers Galaxy Pink Heroine at Quinn Comics Harlingen ,The Flux Mcallen

2022 Vision Conference Weslaco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 3616 East Business 83, Weslaco, TX 78596

Our 2022 Vision Conference is designed to empower, envision, and equip you for the work ahead!