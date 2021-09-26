Raymondville events coming soon
(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Raymondville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raymondville:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 3217 Wilson Rd, Harlingen, TX
Based on the novel and the hit-movie of the same name, Legally Blonde: the Musical chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 1990 W Expy 83, Mercedes, TX
List of ÉL PARAÍSO NIGHT CLUB upcoming events. Events by ÉL PARAÍSO NIGHT CLUB. El PARAÍSO NIGHT CLUB . Events - TROPICAL PANAMA, RENCUENTRO.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 3301 South International Boulevard, #FM 1015, Weslaco, TX 78596
A one-day in-person event at a state park to explore visual art, photography or creative writing in nature. For military members and family.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 805 Dixieland Road, Harlingen, TX 78550
Come meet the Power Ranger in Space villain and the Power Rangers Galaxy Pink Heroine at Quinn Comics Harlingen ,The Flux Mcallen
Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 06:00 PM
Address: 3616 East Business 83, Weslaco, TX 78596
Our 2022 Vision Conference is designed to empower, envision, and equip you for the work ahead!
