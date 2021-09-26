CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymondville, TX

Raymondville events coming soon

 5 days ago

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Raymondville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raymondville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOz1T_0c8cjuFR00

Legally Blonde - The Musical

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 3217 Wilson Rd, Harlingen, TX

Based on the novel and the hit-movie of the same name, Legally Blonde: the Musical chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, UCLA sorority girl who finds her life...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR5V7_0c8cjuFR00

TROPICAL PANAMA

Mercedes, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 1990 W Expy 83, Mercedes, TX

List of ÉL PARAÍSO NIGHT CLUB upcoming events. Events by ÉL PARAÍSO NIGHT CLUB. El PARAÍSO NIGHT CLUB . Events - TROPICAL PANAMA, RENCUENTRO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260yqV_0c8cjuFR00

Earth Tones: Exploring the Creative in Nature

Weslaco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 3301 South International Boulevard, #FM 1015, Weslaco, TX 78596

A one-day in-person event at a state park to explore visual art, photography or creative writing in nature. For military members and family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEJpS_0c8cjuFR00

Melody Perkins Astronema, Pink Galaxy Ranger

Harlingen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 805 Dixieland Road, Harlingen, TX 78550

Come meet the Power Ranger in Space villain and the Power Rangers Galaxy Pink Heroine at Quinn Comics Harlingen ,The Flux Mcallen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpxNy_0c8cjuFR00

2022 Vision Conference

Weslaco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 3616 East Business 83, Weslaco, TX 78596

Our 2022 Vision Conference is designed to empower, envision, and equip you for the work ahead!

