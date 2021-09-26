Middlefield events calendar
(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Middlefield is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Middlefield:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 9601 Madison Rd, Montville, OH
Our afternoon worship service is informal and features mostly contemporary music along with a devotion and Communion.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 8322 Ohio 305, Garrettsville, OH 44231
Come share in 2 days filled with Positive Energy on our peaceful ranch, simply the perfect place to relax, refresh & retreat your spirit.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 15199 Grove Rd, Garrettsville, OH
We will be hosting an AFF first jump course for anyone who needs a refresher for re-currency requirements or for newer skydivers that want to learn how to skydive on their own and get their A...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 17335 Nash Rd, Middlefield, OH
Hike the Laleure woods on Saturday mornings. We take off at 10:30 and expect to be back around noon, looking at wildflowers and birds along the way. Bring snacks or lunch to enjoy after the hike...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 16004 Hayes Rd, Middlefield, OH
New drive added at an old favorite location. Meet at 11 am in the cabin for a potluck lunch. Members may drive their carriages at will on a marked trail &/or on quiet public roads. Since there is...
