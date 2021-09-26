CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oskaloosa, IA

Events on the Oskaloosa calendar

Oskaloosa Times
Oskaloosa Times
 5 days ago

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Oskaloosa is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oskaloosa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4833YX_0c8cjsTz00

Pella Farmers Market

Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 605 Broadway St, Pella, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 6 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMLocation:605 Broadway Street, 1st Reformed Church parking lot

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfW6K_0c8cjsTz00

Holy Yoga™ Slow Flow Class

Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 720 Main St, Pella, IA

We invite you to connect to Christ through movement, breath, and prayer. Holy Yoga is an experiential worship created to deepen one’s connection to Christ and an intentional practice connecting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUWvF_0c8cjsTz00

Trinity Alumni, Parents and Friends Gathering - Pella, IA

Pella, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1120 West 3rd Street, Pella, IA 50219

Join us Tuesday, October 5 for a local opportunity to gather with friends, parents and alumni who love Trinity Christian College.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flJe0_0c8cjsTz00

Faith In The Vaccine

Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Central faculty members will hold a panel discussion with student ambassadors from “Faith in the Vaccine,” an outreach program through Interfaith Youth Corps on Monday September 27th. They will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24neTv_0c8cjsTz00

Outdoor Story Time with Pella Public Library

Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 1008 Liberty St, Pella, IA

Enjoy an outdoor story time with the Pella Public Library at West Market Park, South Shelter House on Mondays Tuesdays at 10:30am. - 09/27/2021

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Oskaloosa, IA
Government
City
Oskaloosa, IA
City
Pella, IA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity Christian College#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Reformed Church#Interfaith Youth Corps#Ia Enjoy#The Pella Public Library
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa, IA
45
Followers
240
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oskaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy