Events on the Oskaloosa calendar

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Oskaloosa is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oskaloosa:

Pella Farmers Market Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 605 Broadway St, Pella, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 6 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMLocation:605 Broadway Street, 1st Reformed Church parking lot

Holy Yoga™ Slow Flow Class Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 720 Main St, Pella, IA

We invite you to connect to Christ through movement, breath, and prayer. Holy Yoga is an experiential worship created to deepen one’s connection to Christ and an intentional practice connecting...

Trinity Alumni, Parents and Friends Gathering - Pella, IA Pella, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1120 West 3rd Street, Pella, IA 50219

Join us Tuesday, October 5 for a local opportunity to gather with friends, parents and alumni who love Trinity Christian College.

Faith In The Vaccine Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Central faculty members will hold a panel discussion with student ambassadors from “Faith in the Vaccine,” an outreach program through Interfaith Youth Corps on Monday September 27th. They will...

Outdoor Story Time with Pella Public Library Pella, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 1008 Liberty St, Pella, IA

Enjoy an outdoor story time with the Pella Public Library at West Market Park, South Shelter House on Mondays Tuesdays at 10:30am. - 09/27/2021