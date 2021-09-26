CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, MS

Waynesboro events coming up

Waynesboro Daily
 5 days ago

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Waynesboro is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waynesboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPHRb_0c8cjqiX00

Graveside service

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Here is Martha Jane Dees’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 17, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Martha Jane Dees of Laurel...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nS23d_0c8cjqiX00

Varsity Football: SCA (home) @ 7:00

Butler, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 901 S Mulberry Ave, Butler, AL

The Patrician Academy (Butler, AL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. South Choctaw Academy (Toxey, AL) on Thursday, September 30 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9jGU_0c8cjqiX00

Mixology 101: The Old Fashioned

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

A class series to share the preparation and history of some of our favorite cocktails. About this Event Have you ever been sitting at a bar, cold-drink in hand, and wanted to learn more about...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4EZp_0c8cjqiX00

Homecoming Parade

Stringer, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Save the date for our 2nd Annual Homecoming Parade and Community-Wide Pep Rally to follow!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJnkT_0c8cjqiX00

Live Music at Texas Pitmaster BBQ

Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Live Music at Texas Pitmaster BBQ! On the Pit Stage every Thursday - Saturday!

Waynesboro Daily

Waynesboro, MS
ABOUT

With Waynesboro Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

