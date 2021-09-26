Monroe calendar: Coming events

(MONROE, WI) Monroe is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Monroe area:

New Glarus Wine Walk New Glarus, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 618 2nd Street, New Glarus, WI 53574

Enjoy an evening of wine, shopping and fun in downtown New Glarus all while raising funds for the Chalet of the Golden Fleece Museum.

HOOT and Hollers at Bailey's Run Vineyard New Glarus, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: N8523 Klitzke Rd, New Glarus, WI

HOOT and Hollers (the Americana alias of Tent Show Troubadours) will perform oriinal songs and favorite covers from 2-5 p.m. in the bucolic settings of Bailey's Run.

K&S karaoke New Glarus, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 106 3rd Ave, New Glarus, WI

Karaoke 🎤 Kevin and Daughter Shanna do a Fabulous job of getting the show on the dance floor

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 412 North Stanton Street, Davis, IL 61019

Caregiver Support Group for those caring for someone with Alzheimer's & Dementia - Held in Person at Davis Town & Country Building

The Jimmys New Glarus, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The Jimmys aren't your typical blues band. With awards and reviews rolling in on their latest album "Gotta Have It" the Jimmys are primed for the world stage. Become a T...