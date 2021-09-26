CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

Monroe calendar: Coming events

Monroe Bulletin
Monroe Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MONROE, WI) Monroe is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monroe area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPWIn_0c8cjmQr00

New Glarus Wine Walk

New Glarus, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 618 2nd Street, New Glarus, WI 53574

Enjoy an evening of wine, shopping and fun in downtown New Glarus all while raising funds for the Chalet of the Golden Fleece Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miTc2_0c8cjmQr00

HOOT and Hollers at Bailey's Run Vineyard

New Glarus, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: N8523 Klitzke Rd, New Glarus, WI

HOOT and Hollers (the Americana alias of Tent Show Troubadours) will perform oriinal songs and favorite covers from 2-5 p.m. in the bucolic settings of Bailey's Run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CtSY_0c8cjmQr00

K&S karaoke

New Glarus, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 106 3rd Ave, New Glarus, WI

Karaoke 🎤 Kevin and Daughter Shanna do a Fabulous job of getting the show on the dance floor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4fF1_0c8cjmQr00

Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer's & Dementia - Stephenson County IL

Davis, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 412 North Stanton Street, Davis, IL 61019

Caregiver Support Group for those caring for someone with Alzheimer's & Dementia - Held in Person at Davis Town & Country Building

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdAdr_0c8cjmQr00

The Jimmys

New Glarus, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

The Jimmys aren't your typical blues band. With awards and reviews rolling in on their latest album "Gotta Have It" the Jimmys are primed for the world stage. Become a T...

