Kenai events calendar

 5 days ago

(KENAI, AK) Kenai is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kenai area:

Girls Varsity Volleyball vs Homer High School

Nikiski, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Sport: Volleyball Level: Girls Freshman Team: Homer High School Site: Nikiski High School Subsite: Gym\n

Yan Venter

Soldotna, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Yan Venter will be speaking at PenCC Sept 26 at 10:30AM and 6:00PM. Everyone is invited.

2021 Kenai River Marathon

Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 11471 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

Welcome to the Kenai River Marathon - We look forward to welcoming all our racers new and returning in 2021! Each year we hold a variety of races for all ages including: Full, Relay & Half...

#Kenai River#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Kenai#Gym N#Full Relay Half
Kenai, AK
With Kenai News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

