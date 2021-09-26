Kenai events calendar
These events are coming up in the Kenai area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Sport: Volleyball Level: Girls Freshman Team: Homer High School Site: Nikiski High School Subsite: Gym\n
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Yan Venter will be speaking at PenCC Sept 26 at 10:30AM and 6:00PM. Everyone is invited.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 11471 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK
Welcome to the Kenai River Marathon - We look forward to welcoming all our racers new and returning in 2021! Each year we hold a variety of races for all ages including: Full, Relay & Half...
