Winfield events coming soon
(WINFIELD, KS) Live events are coming to Winfield.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winfield:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Auction includes 154 items in KS, 29 items in OK, 24 items in TX, 20 items in IA, 19 items in MO, 1...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1200 W Radio Ln, Arkansas City, KS
JV and V Triangular at Arkansas City High School, 1200 W Radio Ln, Arkansas City, KS 67005, Arkansas City, United States on Tue Sep 28 2021 at 05:00 pm
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 301 N Line St, Belle Plaine, KS
Carter Sampson Trio – Sunday, Sept. 26 Christened “Queen of the Red Dirt Music,” this powerhouse of a singer-songwriter makes her debut on the Loblolly Stage. Arb steward, Robin Macy met this...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 624 College St, Winfield, KS
Fall volleyball pictures for WRC. Bring your own ball and knee pads.
Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 07:00 PM
Address: 1900 North Rock Road, Mulvane, KS 67110
Join us for the Mulvane Children's Fund Bingo Night Fundraiser! Have lots of fun supporting an awesome cause.
Comments / 0