Mesquite events calendar
(MESQUITE, NV) Mesquite has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mesquite area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1897 Moapa Valley Blvd., Building A, Logandale, NV 89021
Learn outdoor skills and experience the beauty of Nevada’s natural resources!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV
Participate each week in a fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, or Math activity! Geared towards school-age children (grades K-5).
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV
Join us for a themed story and craft that builds early literacy skills and help children develop a love for reading! For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.Attendance is limited to 20 people.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:45 PM
Sam Peters for Nevada Congressional District 4 Veteran * Business Owner * Leader * Not a Career Politician Sam is a retired Major from the United States Air Force. After spending more than 20...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Embark on a horseback ride just like the cowboys who made the American West famous. Your adventure begins with a complimentary hotel pickup. Then it's off to a ranch, where you'll enjoy an...
Comments / 0