Mesquite, NV

Mesquite events calendar

Mesquite News Alert
 5 days ago

(MESQUITE, NV) Mesquite has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mesquite area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m25J2_0c8cjcbb00

Nevada Outdoors Together - Hiking

Logandale, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1897 Moapa Valley Blvd., Building A, Logandale, NV 89021

Learn outdoor skills and experience the beauty of Nevada’s natural resources!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072WkZ_0c8cjcbb00

STEAM Activities for Kids

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Participate each week in a fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, or Math activity! Geared towards school-age children (grades K-5).

Storytime for ages 0-5 years

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Join us for a themed story and craft that builds early literacy skills and help children develop a love for reading! For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.Attendance is limited to 20 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D28H8_0c8cjcbb00

September Guest Speakers — Mesquite Nevada Republicans

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:45 PM

Sam Peters for Nevada Congressional District 4 Veteran * Business Owner * Leader * Not a Career Politician Sam is a retired Major from the United States Air Force. After spending more than 20...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sowIV_0c8cjcbb00

Wild West Sunset Horseback Ride | 25% Off Tickets

Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Embark on a horseback ride just like the cowboys who made the American West famous. Your adventure begins with a complimentary hotel pickup. Then it's off to a ranch, where you'll enjoy an...

BOSTON, MA
Mesquite, NV
ABOUT

With Mesquite News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

