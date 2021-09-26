Mesquite events calendar

(MESQUITE, NV) Mesquite has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mesquite area:

Nevada Outdoors Together - Hiking Logandale, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1897 Moapa Valley Blvd., Building A, Logandale, NV 89021

Learn outdoor skills and experience the beauty of Nevada’s natural resources!

STEAM Activities for Kids Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Participate each week in a fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, or Math activity! Geared towards school-age children (grades K-5).

Storytime for ages 0-5 years Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Join us for a themed story and craft that builds early literacy skills and help children develop a love for reading! For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.Attendance is limited to 20 people.

September Guest Speakers — Mesquite Nevada Republicans Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:45 PM

Sam Peters for Nevada Congressional District 4 Veteran * Business Owner * Leader * Not a Career Politician Sam is a retired Major from the United States Air Force. After spending more than 20...

Wild West Sunset Horseback Ride | 25% Off Tickets Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Embark on a horseback ride just like the cowboys who made the American West famous. Your adventure begins with a complimentary hotel pickup. Then it's off to a ranch, where you'll enjoy an...