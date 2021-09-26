Live events North Chicago — what’s coming up

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Live events are lining up on the North Chicago calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North Chicago:

Green Youth Farm, Fresh Produce Market North Chicago, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1215 Green Bay Rd, North Chicago, IL

Fresh organic produce is grown and sold by high school students employed at a 1.25-acre sustainable farm located within Greenbelt Forest Preserve. Herbs, honey, flowers, fresh vegetables and fruit...

Grupo Bryndis, Grupo Liberacion, Tropical Panama, Carlos Catalan Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 300 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Sábado 9 De Octubre Llega Grupo Bryndis Grupo Liberacion Carlos Catalan y Tropical panama

Joseph A. Favero "Do-It-Yourself" Messiah - Waukegan Symphony Orchestra Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 624 Douglas Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

Handel, orch. Mozart: MESSIAH "The Trumpet Shall Sound," and the "Hallelujah" Chorus

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Sound powered by HSD - Free Parking - 3 Stages - 2 Days - Full Production - 18+ - Special Guests

Vampa [at] Bass Station 11/5 Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Wub Life, Bass Station, & DubHub Presents: Vampa's Transylvania Tour at Bass Station Friday, November 5th!