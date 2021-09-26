CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Chicago, IL

Live events North Chicago — what’s coming up

North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 5 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Live events are lining up on the North Chicago calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North Chicago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeVXd_0c8cjWG700

Green Youth Farm, Fresh Produce Market

North Chicago, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1215 Green Bay Rd, North Chicago, IL

Fresh organic produce is grown and sold by high school students employed at a 1.25-acre sustainable farm located within Greenbelt Forest Preserve. Herbs, honey, flowers, fresh vegetables and fruit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAE4s_0c8cjWG700

Grupo Bryndis, Grupo Liberacion, Tropical Panama, Carlos Catalan

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 300 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Sábado 9 De Octubre Llega Grupo Bryndis Grupo Liberacion Carlos Catalan y Tropical panama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kINpK_0c8cjWG700

Joseph A. Favero "Do-It-Yourself" Messiah - Waukegan Symphony Orchestra

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 624 Douglas Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

Handel, orch. Mozart: MESSIAH "The Trumpet Shall Sound," and the "Hallelujah" Chorus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYCxV_0c8cjWG700

Dub Station Massacre ft. Shiverz, Phiso, Oddprophet, Jiqui + much more

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Sound powered by HSD - Free Parking - 3 Stages - 2 Days - Full Production - 18+ - Special Guests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cuVyN_0c8cjWG700

Vampa [at] Bass Station 11/5

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

Wub Life, Bass Station, & DubHub Presents: Vampa's Transylvania Tour at Bass Station Friday, November 5th!

North Chicago, IL
With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

