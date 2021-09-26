CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs calendar: What's coming up

Glenwood Springs Voice
Glenwood Springs Voice
 5 days ago

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Glenwood Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glenwood Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWTiM_0c8cj6di00

Fall Colorado Retreat 2021

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 26 River Bend Way, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Now is the best time to go on a retreat and connect with like minded souls as you immerse yourself in health, healing and nature.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoGZ3_0c8cj6di00

Sunday Worship in the Sanctuary

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1016 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

First Presbyterian Church Lovingly made by Worship Times, Websites for Ministries Powered by WordPress , StudioPress & Worship Times · Edit Your Website

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12t4nM_0c8cj6di00

Colorado Basin Roundtable Meeting

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Wulfsohn Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO

The Colorado Basin Roundtable, along with eight other Basin Roundtables and the Inter Basin Compact Committee (IBCC) were created by the Colorado Legislature “TO FACILITATE CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6EGz_0c8cj6di00

Pediatric Partners 2021 Drive Thru Flu Clinics

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1905 Blake Ave #201, Glenwood Springs, CO

Pediatric Partners 2021 Drive Thru Flu Clinics In the parking lot behind our Glenwood Clinic location - 1905 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs *For patients and their families of Pediatric Partners...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44p6Jf_0c8cj6di00

BREAKING INTO THEATRE

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1402 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

This class is for 10 – 15-year-olds. If your child is interested in the performing arts, this is the class for them! Students will learn through various exercises ranging from improv games to...

Learn More

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Ministries Powered#Wordpress#Glenwood Clinic#Pediatric Partners
ABOUT

With Glenwood Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

