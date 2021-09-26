Glenwood Springs calendar: What's coming up

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Glenwood Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Glenwood Springs:

Fall Colorado Retreat 2021 Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 26 River Bend Way, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Now is the best time to go on a retreat and connect with like minded souls as you immerse yourself in health, healing and nature.

Sunday Worship in the Sanctuary Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1016 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

First Presbyterian Church Lovingly made by Worship Times, Websites for Ministries Powered by WordPress , StudioPress & Worship Times · Edit Your Website

Colorado Basin Roundtable Meeting Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Wulfsohn Rd, Glenwood Springs, CO

The Colorado Basin Roundtable, along with eight other Basin Roundtables and the Inter Basin Compact Committee (IBCC) were created by the Colorado Legislature “TO FACILITATE CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS...

Pediatric Partners 2021 Drive Thru Flu Clinics Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1905 Blake Ave #201, Glenwood Springs, CO

Pediatric Partners 2021 Drive Thru Flu Clinics In the parking lot behind our Glenwood Clinic location - 1905 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs *For patients and their families of Pediatric Partners...

BREAKING INTO THEATRE Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1402 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

This class is for 10 – 15-year-olds. If your child is interested in the performing arts, this is the class for them! Students will learn through various exercises ranging from improv games to...