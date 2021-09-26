Hot Springs Village calendar: Coming events

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Live events are coming to Hot Springs Village.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hot Springs Village:

The Most Badass Variety Show You Have Ever Seen Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1008 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71901

The Most Badass Variety Show You Have Ever Seen - Complimentary VIP access for film makers

Luxury Brunch with Jazz & Soul vocalist Daniel LeClaire Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1010 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Luxury All Inclusive Brunch Show! Don't miss this Pop Up Event of sheer sensory overload.

Tai-Chi – McAuley Senior Center Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 5010 AR-7, Hot Springs Village, AR

Tai Chi is an evidence based program with gentle movement exercise to increase balance and enhance overall well-being.



GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 Ponderosa Way, Hot Springs Village, AR

Meeting Room: Room 110 Contact:Barbi Mirenda, Office Manager501-922-0404 Click Here For Registration

2nd Annual Garland County Community Honoree Banquet Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1536 East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Dr. A. Chatman Ministries will be celebrating Community Leaders in the Garland Co. area who have dedicated their lives to helping others.