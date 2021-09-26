Rice Lake events calendar

(RICE LAKE, WI) Rice Lake is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rice Lake:

TUNE-UP SPIEL — USA CURLING Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 912 S Wisconsin Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Tune-Up Spiel - USA Curling at Rice Lake Curling Club on Sep 24th, 12:00pm

Beginning Costume Making Workshop Rice Lake, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 12 West Marshall Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868

Create your own costume in time for Halloween with the help of experienced seamstresses and costume creators!

Breakfast Buffet 9-30-2021 Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Have daily breakfast at the center with different meals each day! Breakfast starts at 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. Monday – Friday. Suggested donations age 60 or better- $4.00 Under 60 charged- $10.00

Ladies night tipsy Rice Lake, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 202 North Wilson Avenue, Rice Lake, WI 54868

Ladies Night Magic Mike Night Tribute Show with Charity Fundraiser and Pet Food Drive for Community Cats Coalition

BOGO Lanes @ Fireline Shooting & Training Center Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Pioneer Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Everyone loves a BOGO! Buy One, Get One FREE lanes ALL DAY! Every Thursday Required Equipment: Ear Protection Eye Protection * BOGO Lane is limited to one free shared lane, two people shoot for...