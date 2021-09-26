CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Rice Lake events calendar

Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 5 days ago

(RICE LAKE, WI) Rice Lake is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rice Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqYTk_0c8cj3zX00

TUNE-UP SPIEL — USA CURLING

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 912 S Wisconsin Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Tune-Up Spiel - USA Curling at Rice Lake Curling Club on Sep 24th, 12:00pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmKLO_0c8cj3zX00

Beginning Costume Making Workshop

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 12 West Marshall Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868

Create your own costume in time for Halloween with the help of experienced seamstresses and costume creators!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap3Tt_0c8cj3zX00

Breakfast Buffet 9-30-2021

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Have daily breakfast at the center with different meals each day! Breakfast starts at 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. Monday – Friday. Suggested donations age 60 or better- $4.00 Under 60 charged- $10.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qma6A_0c8cj3zX00

Ladies night tipsy

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 202 North Wilson Avenue, Rice Lake, WI 54868

Ladies Night Magic Mike Night Tribute Show with Charity Fundraiser and Pet Food Drive for Community Cats Coalition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2LlN_0c8cj3zX00

BOGO Lanes @ Fireline Shooting & Training Center

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Pioneer Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Everyone loves a BOGO! Buy One, Get One FREE lanes ALL DAY! Every Thursday Required Equipment: Ear Protection Eye Protection * BOGO Lane is limited to one free shared lane, two people shoot for...

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
