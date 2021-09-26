CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

Clearlake events coming soon

Clearlake Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Clearlake is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clearlake area:

Mobile Health Clinic @ Citrus Fairgrounds — CSMC

Cloverdale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1 Citrus Fair Dr, Cloverdale, CA

Health care services are convenient, confidential, free and no appointments are required. The Providence Mobile Health Clinic provides quality medical care for the uninsured, underinsured and...

Storytime in the Park: Calistoga

Calistoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1308 Cedar Street, Calistoga, CA 94515

Join the Napa County Library for stories, songs, and rhymes in the park!

Lake County Tuesday Farmer's Finest

Lakeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 200 Park St, Lakeport, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 4 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 10am - 1pm Location: Library Park - Park Street, between 2nd and 3rd in Lakeport

Sunset Dinner at Ogulin Estate House

Clearlake Oaks, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Experience dinner on top of the world at our flagship tasting experience, Ogulin House. As the sun sets, you’ll enjoy 5 reserve wines guided by our winemaker, Annette Hoff, alongside a gourmet...

The Lake County Hot Ones!!!

Lakeport, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2550 Soda Bay Road, Lakeport, CA 95453

Our Community Champions eating hot and hotter wings while answering burning questions. One price will include food, beer, wine. Live Auction

ABOUT

With Clearlake Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

