Clearlake events coming soon

Mobile Health Clinic @ Citrus Fairgrounds — CSMC Cloverdale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1 Citrus Fair Dr, Cloverdale, CA

Health care services are convenient, confidential, free and no appointments are required. The Providence Mobile Health Clinic provides quality medical care for the uninsured, underinsured and...

Storytime in the Park: Calistoga Calistoga, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1308 Cedar Street, Calistoga, CA 94515

Join the Napa County Library for stories, songs, and rhymes in the park!

Lake County Tuesday Farmer's Finest Lakeport, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 200 Park St, Lakeport, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 4 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 10am - 1pm Location: Library Park - Park Street, between 2nd and 3rd in Lakeport

Sunset Dinner at Ogulin Estate House Clearlake Oaks, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Experience dinner on top of the world at our flagship tasting experience, Ogulin House. As the sun sets, you’ll enjoy 5 reserve wines guided by our winemaker, Annette Hoff, alongside a gourmet...

The Lake County Hot Ones!!! Lakeport, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2550 Soda Bay Road, Lakeport, CA 95453

Our Community Champions eating hot and hotter wings while answering burning questions. One price will include food, beer, wine. Live Auction