Events on the Covington calendar

(COVINGTON, TN) Live events are coming to Covington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Covington area:

26th Annual Heritage Festival Covington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 W Liberty Ave, Covington, TN

Celebrate the 26th Annual Heritage Festival in Tipton County. Festivities kick off Thursday with a farm-to-table dinner and continue Friday with a reception at the Tipton County Museum and movie...

Covington High School Class of 2011- Ten Year Reunion Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 West Washington Avenue, Covington, TN 38019

Welcome back CHS 2011 Alumni! What better time to celebrate 10 years than during Homecoming? Let's remind them why our class is the best!

New Year’s Eve Charity Ball Ripley, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:59 PM

Address: 502 Country Club Road, Ripley, TN 38063

New Year’s Eve Charity Ball presented by JA Lauderdale // Join us for a Black Tie Affair

Divine Purpose Church Arlington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:28 PM

Address: 21100 TN-196, Arlington, TN

Divine Purpose Worship Experience - Live Stream Service Divine Purpose Church 21100 Highway 196 Arlington, Tennessee 38002

VARSITY FOOTBALL @ COVINGTON HS Covington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 803 S College St, Covington, TN

Crestview Middle School 201 Mark Walker Jr. Dr, Covington, TN 38019 Phone: 901-840-9250 Fax: 901-475-2607