Covington, TN

Events on the Covington calendar

Covington Digest
Covington Digest
 5 days ago

(COVINGTON, TN) Live events are coming to Covington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Covington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebAzS_0c8cixvp00

26th Annual Heritage Festival

Covington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 W Liberty Ave, Covington, TN

Celebrate the 26th Annual Heritage Festival in Tipton County. Festivities kick off Thursday with a farm-to-table dinner and continue Friday with a reception at the Tipton County Museum and movie...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OljT8_0c8cixvp00

Covington High School Class of 2011- Ten Year Reunion

Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 West Washington Avenue, Covington, TN 38019

Welcome back CHS 2011 Alumni! What better time to celebrate 10 years than during Homecoming? Let's remind them why our class is the best!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iucvM_0c8cixvp00

New Year’s Eve Charity Ball

Ripley, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:59 PM

Address: 502 Country Club Road, Ripley, TN 38063

New Year’s Eve Charity Ball presented by JA Lauderdale // Join us for a Black Tie Affair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfqG4_0c8cixvp00

Divine Purpose Church

Arlington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:28 PM

Address: 21100 TN-196, Arlington, TN

Divine Purpose Worship Experience - Live Stream Service Divine Purpose Church 21100 Highway 196 Arlington, Tennessee 38002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSFNd_0c8cixvp00

VARSITY FOOTBALL @ COVINGTON HS

Covington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 803 S College St, Covington, TN

Crestview Middle School 201 Mark Walker Jr. Dr, Covington, TN 38019 Phone: 901-840-9250 Fax: 901-475-2607

The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Covington Digest

Covington Digest

Covington, TN
ABOUT

With Covington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

