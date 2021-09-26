Decatur events calendar

(DECATUR, TX) Decatur is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:

Annie Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 750 East Eagle Summit Drive, Decatur, TX 76234

Please join us as the DHS Theatre department presents Annie. This family friendly classic will be a joy for the entire family.

Vintage Market Days of Denton Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 309 Co Rd 4228, Decatur, TX

Welcome to the Vintage Market Days of the Denton/Ft. We would love to see you and connect with you at our next event. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original...

CrossRoads Life Class Two Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 1400 S Deer Park Rd, Decatur, TX

During this class we will discuss the process God uses to heal and restore our true purpose & identity in Him. CrossRoads Life Classes 1 & 2 are designed to prepare you to experience the half-day...

7th Annual Shooting For a Cure to MS Sporting Clay Shoot Tournament Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7282 Farm to Market 51, Decatur, TX 76234

Sporting Clay Shoot tournament to raise funds for medical research to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

10th Annual Taste of Wise by Sponsor Edward Jones Investments Jay Craddock Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 2010 U.S. 380, Decatur, TX 76234

Purchase your tickets for the 10th Annual Taste of Wise! Get a "TASTE" of what all Wise County has to offer in ONE LOCATION.