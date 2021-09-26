Tomah events calendar

(TOMAH, WI) Tomah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tomah:

FREE Soup Kitchen Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

FREE Soup Kitchen every Thursday night from 5 to 6 at the Tomah 7th Day Adventist Church on McLean Avenue. Always looking for volunteers to help prepare and serve the meal. Call Sharon at 374 4078...

Fenton's Ice Cream Day at Crestview New Lisbon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 612 View St, New Lisbon, WI

It's an ice cream party for the residents of Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon! We are binging ice cream cups for the residents and a special surprise ice cream truck cut out that we can't wait...

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 AM

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah is open every Monday from 1 to 3:30 and Thursday from 10 to noon to get food. They’re also open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month from 3:30...

New Moon Crystal Bowl Meditation New Lisbon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

New moon crystal bowl meditations are a great way to set your intentions and help with manifesting. About this Event New moon crystal bowl meditations are a great way to set your intentions and...

Wednesday Gamers Forge Tomah, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1117 Superior Avenue, Tomah, WI 54660

Join us at the creative’s safe space each and every WEDNESDAY (excluding special event dates) for Gamers Forge