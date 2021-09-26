Fort Morgan events coming up

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Fort Morgan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Morgan:

Service Fort Morgan, CO

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1120 State St, Fort Morgan, CO

Here is Wayne Kellogg’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Morgan County Republicans' Candidate Night Fort Morgan, CO

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 750 Ellsworth St, Fort Morgan, CO

Morgan County Republicans' Candidate Night at Morgan County Fairgrounds, 750 Ellsworth St, Brush, CO 80723, Brush, United States on Mon Sep 27 2021 at 06:00 pm

Planning Commission Meeting Fort Morgan, CO

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 110 S Main St, Fort Morgan, CO

The agenda for this meeting is available to download and view.

Bible Study on the Book of Revelation Weldona, CO

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 24159 1st St, Weldona, CO

The Book of Revelation often brings with it fear, misunderstanding and confusion for many. In a world where we might feel there is no hope, we can explore God's word in offering us hope. Join us...