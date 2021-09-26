CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Video of This Dog’s Reaction to a Lemon Goes Mega Viral, Racks Up More Than 26 Million Views

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1rps_0c8ciXB300

TikToker @allabout branch pulled up with a lemon, and his dog’s reaction to the citrusy fruit is absolutely hilarious. After racking up an impressive 26 million views, the viral clip captures the user’s four-legged snapping in reaction. Check it out.

If the dog’s aggressive reaction to the bright yellow fruit doesn’t have you cracking up, the videographer’s musical response is sure to leave you in stitches.

The clip shows the TikToker simply holding out a partially peeled lemon to his canine companion. While we weren’t sure what to expect from the brindled pup, it definitely was not this. Almost immediately, the spirited dog, named Branch, jumps and runs in a circle as he snaps at the fruit.

When the video was uploaded last month, the user captioned the post, “Scared but spicey.” In response to the dog’s unexpected reaction, his owner musicalizes with, “OH Jesus, you scared me.” And I don’t know about you, but what I found even funnier was the videographer’s response.

Regardless, I hope this clip brings Outsiders some humor on this Sunday.

Long-Eared Dog Gains International Fame

As Branch the spirited dog became a viral celebrity across TikTok, pups elsewhere are gaining international fame elsewhere.

Earlier this month, one special bloodhound/basset hound mix saw international fame due to her impressively long ears. Measuring 13.38 inches in length on each side, the canine, named Lou, broke the Guinness World Record for longest ears on a dog.

As we might expect from such breeds as both bloodhound and basset hound, Lou sports droopy eyes and long jowls in addition to her ears. Further, the young dog, only three years old at the time of writing, initially became a local celebrity in her hometown, especially at the vet’s office.

While her ears have gained her attention before, a break during the pandemic allowed a vet technician to examine Lou and her ears more closely. That’s when it was suggested her owner, Paige Olsen, enter the sad-eyed dog into the running.

Interestingly enough, despite the length of Lou’s long appendages, they cause her no medical issues. All that’s required is that she makes a monthly vet visit for check-ups.

Border Collies Break for Most Tricks Performed Under a Minute

Outsiders have seen some pretty iconic and talented pups in their time, from lemon-battling brindles to long-eared hounds. However, two border collies worked their fluffy butts off to gain international fame in January. The two intelligent dogs broke the Guinness World Record for the most tricks performed in under one minute.

Like Branch, the dogs, named Wish and Halo, seem incredibly spirited and active. It’s perhaps why they were able to accomplish such an unbelievable feat.

The duo’s incredible achievement encompassed a total of 28 different tricks in one minute. While it’s hard enough to train one obedient dog, Wish and Halo prove lots of practice and patience may result in one stellar canine performance.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Conscious Cat

Mews and Nips: Video of Begging Cat Goes Viral

A video of a Cincinnati, Ohio cat with a unique style of begging for treats recently went viral because his technique is super adorable. Visit Bored Panda for adorable photos and videos of Waddy in action. If you missed any of the stories featured on the Conscious Cat this week,...
CINCINNATI, OH
toofab.com

YouTuber Deletes Channel After Accidentally Posting Outtake Forcing Son to Cry Over Dying Dog

"Act like you're crying." YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne has deleted her channel after accidentally uploading what can only be described as the most cringeworthy video ever. The 30-year-old "beauty and lifestyle content creator," who boasted half a million subscribers and another 100k Instagram followers, disappeared from social media after she was caught coaching her 9-year-old son to cry over their dying dog.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Tiktoker Allabout#The Guinness World Record
Laredo Morning Times

Netflix Says Its Tudum Fan Event Garnered More Than 25 Million Views

Netflix hosted its first ever global fan event Tudum on Sept. 25, giving viewers first looks and trailers from over 100 upcoming Netflix films and series. Netflix says Tudum garnered over 25.7 million views across Netflix’s 29 Netflix YouTube channels, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok and Tudum.com. The streamer also said that 15 minutes after the show ended, the exclusive clips and trailers shared had already generated 300 million views on social media. So far, the total number of views for all content generated by fans watching the event stands at almost 695 million views for Tudum, pre-shows, clips and trailers — with over 3.3 billion impressions across 184 countries.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Newsweek

Dog Leaps Onto Roof of Large Bus in 'Mind-Blowing' Viral Footage

A video of a dog leaping on top of a large bus has gone viral online, having attracted more than 1.7 million views. In the clip which was posted to TikTok by an account called Belleryanooo52 on March 4, a sandy-colored dog runs towards a man, who is standing outside a coach, which has Asian writing on the side of it.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
disneydining.com

Failed Disney Proposal Video Goes Viral – But Turns Into a Happy Ending

Walt Disney World IS the most magical place on earth, so if your better half is a Disney fan, it only makes sense to ask the big question in a beautiful Disney Theme Park. While you never know what TikTok video will go viral next, this one has us feeling all the emotions! A video has recently gone viral with roughly 3.3 million views as you see a failed attempt at a Magic Kingdom proposal. But hold up! A second video that seems to have been forgotten with 440,000 views follows it up to show a magical proposal that all works out in the end.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

227K+
Followers
23K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy