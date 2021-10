Below is a preview from the Q4 Fundamental Forecast for the Euro. To access the full forecast for the Euro, click on the link below. As the third quarter of 2021 was ending, there was still no indication that the European Central Bank was considering changing its view that Eurozone inflation will be “transitory.” There remains every chance, therefore, that it will begin to tighten its monetary policy long after the US Federal Reserve and many other central banks, and that the EUR/USD weakness seen in Q3 will continue.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO